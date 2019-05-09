Zillow beats big on earnings while losses balloon

The real estate tech giant reported $454.1M in revenue for Q1 2019, exceeding expectations, but losses widened almost threefold to $67.5M
by Staff Writer
Today 1:23 P.M.

In its first quarter 2019 earnings report released on Thursday, Seattle-based Zillow Group, the operator of listing portals Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy and RealEstate.com, posted a net loss of $67.5 million in the first quarter and announced the expansion of its iBuyer program Zillow Offers to six additional markets.