In its first quarter 2019 earnings report released on Thursday, Seattle-based Zillow Group, the operator of listing portals Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy and RealEstate.com, posted a net loss of $67.5 million in the first quarter and announced the expansion of its iBuyer program Zillow Offers to six additional markets.
Zillow beats big on earnings while losses balloon
The real estate tech giant reported $454.1M in revenue for Q1 2019, exceeding expectations, but losses widened almost threefold to $67.5M
