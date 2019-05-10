Mother’s Day is Sunday! It’s the perfect time to do something fun, spend time together and sit back and enjoy the woman who’s taught you so much.

Celebrating year after year can get a little stale for everyone if you do the same thing over and over again. So this year, we want to give you a few ideas that go well beyond buying flowers or sending a card.

Below are a few ideas to help you plan your day, whether it’s for your own mom, your wife, a significant other or a close friend.

1. Tell her why you love her

Good Housekeeping suggests this brilliant little book, What I Love About You, where you are the author and your mom is the subject of the book. It’s as simple as Mad Libs, you just fill in the blanks, and your mom ends up with a card in book form that she’ll keep for life. You can get it on Amazon for under $20.

2. Take a class

There are so many things you and your mom can learn together. You could learn how to: cook a foreign cuisine, arrange flowers, strip and paint furniture at a local antique shop, make pottery, wine and design (paint canvass with cocktails) — the list goes on and on. Think about what your mom is into, and find a class for it.

3. Make brunch plans

You could call and make a reservation at a restaurant she’s always wanted to try, or you could plan a little at-home brunch. To make it extra special, create a little mimosa bar (the best part of brunch, right?). Here are a few tips and yummy recipes from the “What Should I Make For …” website that’ll make your brunch a smashing success.

4. Send a gift

If you aren’t near your mom, or if you’re just planning ahead, you can send your mom a creative gift she’ll love. New York Magazine‘s The Strategist has a list of unique gifts to draw ideas from, and so does Good Housekeeping.

Among them are an extendable bathtub tray (so mom can relax and read while soaking), custom family portraits and personalized handwritten recipe plates. There’s something for every kind of mom.

5. Take a drive

For a little one-on-one time with mom, take a day trip. Drive at least an hour, and do something neither of you have ever done before. You could take a hike, go antiquing or simply drive to nowhere and enjoy the open road and spontaneity that ensue.

6. Taste test

I’d bet that almost anywhere has a winery within driving distance. Take your mom for a winery tour, do a tasting and pairing, or sit on a patio and sip the day way.

If you want to include your kiddos …

7. Visit the local attractions

Your city has a lot to offer, and as a real estate agent, you know all the local hot spots for families. Whether you choose the zoo, a whacky museum or just going to the park, both your kids and your mom will have fun. That’s a win-win for everyone.

8. Send the ladies for pedicures

If you’re a son or a husband, send all the ladies to the spa for a little pampering and relaxation. If you’re a mom yourself, join in on the fun. The great thing about this idea is that several generations (your mom, you or your wife, and your daughters) can enjoy the treatment together. And you can make it a yearly tradition.

9. Make something

You could plant trees or flowers, do crafts or take on a decorating project as a team. The bonus here is that every time you see that finished product, you’ll remember the fun your family had in the creative process.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Email Dani Vanderboegh