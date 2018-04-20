Truth: Daily naps can change your life as an agent

A nap in the middle of the day and a chance to be more productive? Challenge accepted



“Cause Uptown Funk gon’ give it to you!” Ugh, it’s 4:50 a.m. — wake-up time. You’re probably thinking, “What if she falls back asleep?” Because the fear is real. But I know my weaknesses. I have four alarms set strategically with the final one at 6 a.m. that reads: “Making sure!”

Article image credited to Photo by Erik-Jan Leusink on Unsplash