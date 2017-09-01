What’s more stressful than buying the perfect gift for your mom on Mother’s Day? Buying a closing gift for a client!

There’s plenty of things to consider such as the price, how the gift will fit your buyer or seller’s needs and making sure it’s memorable enough to serve you well down the line when your client or a client’s friend needs a helping hand during the homebuying or selling process.

Well, lucky you, Labor Day sales abound, and the thrifty people at WalletHub put together an epic list of sales happening this weekend.

Although I doubt you’ll want to buy your client a $2,798 65-inch Samsung TV (yes, that’s the sale price) or a three-pack of Dove Antiperspirant for $8.49, there are plenty of other items that would make the perfect closing gift.

Here are some of my favorite picks from the list, along with a few goodies I found on my own:

1. Coleman RoadTrip Grill LXE for $129.98

2. Keurig K5OB Single-Serve Coffee Maker for $79.99

3. ION Hi-Fi Stereo Shelf System with Bluetooth for $99.99

4. ALC Wireless Home Security Kit for $169.99

5. Digital gift card to Wayfair — Most items have been reduced by 70 percent

6. Magnetic Stainless Steel Spice Rack for $49.95

7. Silk pillows and throws, $9.99–19.99 each

8. Honeywell Bluetooth Thermostat, $129

9. Home Decorator’s Collection Folding/Stacking Bookcase, $60

10. Amazon Echo, $99

11. Google Home, $109

12. Teavana Mayu Cast Iron Tea Pot ($49), Dragonwell Green Tea Blend ($7) 0r 160z Perfect Tea Maker ($27.97)

13. Coral Coast Guthrie Wood Raised Planter with Trellis, $89.98

14. Protect Wired Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector, $118.99

15. Williams-Sonoma Tabletop Event — 20 percent off all dinnerware, glassware and serveware

16. Starbucks Stainless Steel Coffee Press, $24.98

17. Target is offering 30 percent off all home furniture, decor and goods

18. Gift a monthly subscription to MoviePass for $9.95 — the price recently dropped from $29.95!

19. Amazon Echo Dot, $44.99

20. Umbra White Entryway Bench, $124.99

For even more ideas, check our our list of 135-plus closing gifts.

