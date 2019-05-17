The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission. Together we change the industry for the better, lift one another up, and improve the consumer’s homebuying and selling experience.
That’s a big part of our agenda at Connect, our annual gathering in which our community comes together for a weeklong celebration of innovation, hard work, success, change and progress. This time around in Las Vegas we’re going to be focusing on the pressures of change, of customers and of technology. The Inman Ambassadors are always working hard to make sure all attendees have the best possible experience.
Register for Connect Las Vegas
Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.
For Inman Connect Las Vegas 2019, we’ve invited new members with fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the group. They join some of our most steadfast supporters and longtime Ambassadors.
Inman Connect Las Vegas takes place July 22 – 26, 2019 at the Aria Resort.
Meet the 2019 Inman Connect Las Vegas Ambassadors
Lee Adkins
Business Development and Growth, Amplified Solutions
Twitter: @adkinsre
Lisa Sevajian
Team Lead, Compass
Twitter: @LisaSevajian
Nikki Beauchamp
Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers New York City
Twitter: @nikkibeauchamp
Bill Risser
VP, Digital Strategy, Fidelity National Financial
Twitter: @billrisser
Peter Brewer, Ambassador Lead
Cool Stuff Doer, That Peter Brewer
Twitter: @thatpeterbrewer
Carolynn Santaniello
Realtor and New Agent Development, Seven Gables Real Estate
Twitter: @ocrealtress
Teri Conrad
Director Broker Relations Canada, Zillow
Twitter: @tericonrad
Tara Christianson
Technology & Training Director, Century 21 Redwood Realty and Editor, Happy Grasshopper
Twitter: @techwithtlc
Lynn Johnson
Broker, My Southern View – Be Home Realty
Twitter: @SoldbyLynn
Tigh Loughhead
VP of Marketing Technology, Elegran
Twitter: @tigho
Tiffany Kjellander
CEO and franchise owner, PorchLight Properties with BHGRE
Twitter: @tkjellander
Nicole Mickle
Realtor, Mainframe Real Estate
Twitter: @nicolemickle
Jacy Riedmann
VP, Amoura Productions, Photography and Video
Twitter: @SocialMediaJacy
Mara Sullivan
Social Media Manager, Realtor.com
Twitter: @MaraCSullivan
Joe Schutt, Ambassador Lead
Broker/Co-Owner/Realtor, Unit Realty Group
Twitter: @JoeSchutt
D’Ann Faught
Realtor, City Chic Real Estate
Twitter: @thesports007
Alice Pak
Director of Business Development, Side
Twitter: @alicepaksf
Laurie Weston Davis, Ambassador Lead
Broker/Owner/Realtor, BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners
Twitter: @lauriewdavis
Nina Dosanjh
Director, Strategic Alliances & Technology, Vanguard Properties
Twitter: @ninadosanjh
Register for Connect Las Vegas
The Ambassador group for Inman Connect Las Vegas will be highly active in advance of July’s event, and available to answer questions online should you need anything.
Please make sure you join our Coast To Coast Facebook Group to join the discussion, or reach out anytime on Twitter using the #ICLV hashtag, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon.
Comments