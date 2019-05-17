The Inman community is made up of the best and brightest in real estate. And connecting this diverse, enthusiastic group of real estate professionals is an important part of our mission. Together we change the industry for the better, lift one another up, and improve the consumer’s homebuying and selling experience.

That’s a big part of our agenda at Connect, our annual gathering in which our community comes together for a weeklong celebration of innovation, hard work, success, change and progress. This time around in Las Vegas we’re going to be focusing on the pressures of change, of customers and of technology. The Inman Ambassadors are always working hard to make sure all attendees have the best possible experience.

Inman Ambassadors are members of the Inman community who volunteer at each event to make introductions, help new attendees find their way and bring the spirit of connection alive. They connect the dots between the online and the offline, facilitate learning, and are a key part of making all the networking opportunities so successful.

For Inman Connect Las Vegas 2019, we’ve invited new members with fresh perspectives, energy and ideas to the group. They join some of our most steadfast supporters and longtime Ambassadors.

Inman Connect Las Vegas takes place July 22 – 26, 2019 at the Aria Resort.

Meet the 2019 Inman Connect Las Vegas Ambassadors

Lee Adkins

Business Development and Growth, Amplified Solutions

Twitter: @adkinsre

Lisa Sevajian

Team Lead, Compass

Twitter: @LisaSevajian

Nikki Beauchamp

Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Völkers New York City

Twitter: @nikkibeauchamp

Bill Risser

VP, Digital Strategy, Fidelity National Financial

Twitter: @billrisser

Peter Brewer, Ambassador Lead

Cool Stuff Doer, That Peter Brewer

Twitter: @thatpeterbrewer

Carolynn Santaniello

Realtor and New Agent Development, Seven Gables Real Estate

Twitter: @ocrealtress

Teri Conrad

Director Broker Relations Canada, Zillow

Twitter: @tericonrad

Tara Christianson

Technology & Training Director, Century 21 Redwood Realty and Editor, Happy Grasshopper

Twitter: @techwithtlc

Lynn Johnson

Broker, My Southern View – Be Home Realty

Twitter: @SoldbyLynn

Tigh Loughhead

VP of Marketing Technology, Elegran

Twitter: @tigho

Tiffany Kjellander

CEO and franchise owner, PorchLight Properties with BHGRE

Twitter: @tkjellander

Nicole Mickle

Realtor, Mainframe Real Estate

Twitter: @nicolemickle

Jacy Riedmann

VP, Amoura Productions, Photography and Video

Twitter: @SocialMediaJacy

Mara Sullivan

Social Media Manager, Realtor.com

Twitter: @MaraCSullivan

Joe Schutt, Ambassador Lead

Broker/Co-Owner/Realtor, Unit Realty Group

Twitter: @JoeSchutt

D’Ann Faught

Realtor, City Chic Real Estate

Twitter: @thesports007

Alice Pak

Director of Business Development, Side

Twitter: @alicepaksf

Laurie Weston Davis, Ambassador Lead

Broker/Owner/Realtor, BHGRE Lifestyle Property Partners

Twitter: @lauriewdavis

Nina Dosanjh

Director, Strategic Alliances & Technology, Vanguard Properties

Twitter: @ninadosanjh

The Ambassador group for Inman Connect Las Vegas will be highly active in advance of July’s event, and available to answer questions online should you need anything.

Please make sure you join our Coast To Coast Facebook Group to join the discussion, or reach out anytime on Twitter using the #ICLV hashtag, and we look forward to seeing you all very soon.

