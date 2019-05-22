Redfin Direct, a pilot program that allows consumers to make direct offers on homes listed by real estate brokerage Redfin online without being represented by a buyer’s agent, is violating a regulation regarding agency disclosure, according to a Massachusetts state agency that oversees real estate licensees.
Redfin’s new agent-free service hits regulatory snag
Redfin Direct, the tech brokerage’s new service available in Boston, doesn’t provide buyers a required state form. But Redfin says it provides an even ‘more comprehensive’ one.
