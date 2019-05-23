Realogy, Keller Williams, HomeServices of America and RE/MAX filed a motion on May 17 to dismiss the class action lawsuit filed by homeseller Christopher Moehrl seeking to upend the traditional commission structure in the real estate industry.
KW, Realogy, RE/MAX and HomeServices slap back at 'bombshell' antitrust lawsuit
The big residential brokerage franchisors and holding companies have joined the National Association of Realtors in its motion to dismiss a lawsuit that seeks to overturn the status quo of buyers' agent commissions
