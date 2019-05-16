Keller Williams gave the world its first peek at its customer relationship management tool and forthcoming consumer app in the first quarter of 2019, but it’s really just the start. In its first-quarter results, the company revealed that it’s implemented an aggressive merger and acquisition strategy to both boost production of the platform and bring in top talent.
Keller Williams reveals tech acquisition spree in first quarter 2019 earnings
The Austin-headquartered real estate franchise is aggressively pursuing its tech strategy, but agent count and transaction volume have declined
