Century 21 has strengthened its Las Vegas presence by affiliating with 1st Priority Realty, an Asian-American-owned brokerage led by veteran broker Duc Lu, the company informed Inman.

Specializing in both residential and commercial real estate in Las Vegas and Henderson, including luxury and investment properties, Lu brings his 19 years of expertise to the Century 21 network. As an active member of the Las Vegas chapter of the Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA), Lu also provides a wide network of referral partners to assist clients with transactions.

“With almost 20 years of experience in the local market, Duc has witnessed some of the most drastic changes in Las Vegas real estate and is still the successful guiding force of his brokerage,” Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, said.

“He not only has the resilience to succeed, but he also possesses the willingness to problem-solve and go above and beyond for those in his sphere of influence to ensure their needs are met and that they can go back to him in the future. We’re excited to welcome him to the Century 21 network and provide him with the necessary tools to help him grow his market.”

Now operating as Century 21 1st Priority Realty, Lu and his team will have access to the brand’s technology, marketing, lead generation, and agent coaching tools and platforms. Lu plans to initially streamline internal operations at his brokerage before focusing on external growth.

“We felt as though we had already accomplished everything that we could as an independent brokerage in the Las Vegas market,” Lu said.

He added, “We’ve already established a well-known reputation for providing high-quality service to our clients; however, we realized that with a little more advanced technology and some more formalized systems, tools and support, we could improve upon our services even further.

“Once we looked into the idea of joining a major brand to make that happen, the Century 21 System was the immediate answer.”

Century 21 1st Priority Realty’s name reflects its philosophy: clients and agents are always the top priority, Lu said. The firm is known for its local expertise and commitment to honesty and integrity, ensuring clients receive a one-stop-shop real estate experience.

“I’ve spent years building trust with clients and colleagues by always doing what’s right for them,” said Lu. “Whether it’s a client looking to achieve their real estate goals or an agent seeking a supportive work environment, our focus is on people, not just the next deal.”

Located just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Century 21 1st Priority Realty is positioned to thrive in a rapidly growing metropolitan area that’s expanding in hospitality, casino industries, and major sports entertainment.

“We fully believe that Duc has all of the necessary tools to be one of the leading faces for the Century 21 brand in Las Vegas as the city continues to grow,” said Miedler.

