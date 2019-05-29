KW franchise in Missouri fined for dozens of licensing violations

The Missouri Real Estate Commission fined Keller Williams Realty Chesterfield $10,000 for multiple instances of unlicensed activity. But associate broker Rebecca Reich Rose says the audit 'made the brokerage stronger.'
by Staff Writer
Today 12:24 P.M.

Keller Williams Realty Chesterfield, a Missouri-based Keller Wiliams franchise, was fined $10,000 and its associate broker Rebecca Reich Rose was placed on a two-year probation period for numerous instances of unlicensed real estate activity and other state regulatory violations, according to a public settlement between the brokerage and the Missouri Real Estate Commission.

