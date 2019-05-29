Keller Williams Realty Chesterfield, a Missouri-based Keller Wiliams franchise, was fined $10,000 and its associate broker Rebecca Reich Rose was placed on a two-year probation period for numerous instances of unlicensed real estate activity and other state regulatory violations, according to a public settlement between the brokerage and the Missouri Real Estate Commission.
KW franchise in Missouri fined for dozens of licensing violations
The Missouri Real Estate Commission fined Keller Williams Realty Chesterfield $10,000 for multiple instances of unlicensed activity. But associate broker Rebecca Reich Rose says the audit 'made the brokerage stronger.'
