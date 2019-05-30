A video of a brand-new house that was severely vandalized just days before it was set to close has gone viral on Reddit.

The Reddit user, u/Guns26, posted a video of what looks like a brand-new home with bright graffiti all over the walls, floor and ceiling. The user offered little information on what had happened but did say that the house was ruined just days before closing in the video’s title.

“There wasn’t an obvious signs of forced entry, most of the time these houses are left unlocked,” the person wrote on Reddit.

A minute and a half long, the video shows streaks of bright blue, red and black paint streaking everything from the ceiling fan to the toilet. Phrases like “Don’t worry, be happy” and drawings of male genitals can be seen on the walls. While it is not clear whether the poster was the buyer or the agent, the person answered readers’ questions by saying that the damaged property is in Australia and that it costs $475,000 Australian dollars ($328,000 USD).

Commenters wondered who could have done it — some suggested teenagers while others said that so much damage was done not by pranksters but by those who knew what they were doing.

“This was a contractor,” Reddit user RadiationTitan wrote in a heavily upvoted post. “They knew how to damage every single fitting and surface with a single can of spray paint.”

Others suggested that the poster check to see if neighbors have any video doorbell or surveillance camera footage of someone coming in. The original poster promised to update users once more information is known.

