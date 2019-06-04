Though relatively obscure among most consumers, the project to create the UMBS has been in the works since at least 2012. Officials have already been prepping investors for the launch of the combined TBA market for months, and during Monday’s phone call Freddie Mac senior vice president Mark Hanson said that “all signs are quite positive at this stage in the market.”
A new 'uniform' for Fannie and Freddie aims to help homebuyers, investors
The program will combined previously separate markets for mortgage-backed securities known as TBAs. Proponents say it will lower mortgage interest rates.
