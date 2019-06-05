Offerpad, the Arizona-based online fast homebuying and re-selling company, announced Wednesday that it has hired Bryan LaFranchi to lead its program in which homesellers can get all cash for their old properties and put the money toward the purchase of a newly built home.
Offerpad hires Zillow vet, promises cash offers within in 1 hour
