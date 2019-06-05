Offerpad hires Zillow vet, promises cash offers within in 1 hour

Bryan LaFranchi, formerly a senior sales manager at Zillow Group, will now lead Offerpad's Homebuilder Alliance program that lets sellers put cash offers towards newly built home purchases
by Staff Writer
Today 12:31 P.M.

Offerpad, the Arizona-based online fast homebuying and re-selling company, announced Wednesday that it has hired Bryan LaFranchi to lead its program in which homesellers can get all cash for their old properties and put the money toward the purchase of a newly built home. 

Article image credited to Malvestida Magazine on Unsplash