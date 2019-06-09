Getting hit with constant rejection isn’t easy, especially face to face. But for those willing to power through, door-knocking can really pay off. Chandler David Smith made nearly $100,000 his first summer of door-to-door selling and another $140,000 the following year. Here are his top three tips on body language.
3 simple body language tips from a top door-to-door salesman
Chandler David Smith made nearly $100K his first summer of door-knocking and another $140K the following year. Here's his best pitch advice
Comments