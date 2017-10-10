10 tips for fearless door-knocking

Rachel Adams started her career knocking on 200 doors and holding three open houses a week. In three years, she went from a brand new real estate agent to one of Wall Street Journal's top 1,000 U.S. agents. Below you’ll find 10 tips for door-knocking that can make it a pleasant experience for all involved. Go in with a positive mindset. Know that you are adding value to people’s lives. Instead of just handing out an open house flyer, add value by showcasing a local event or other facts that may be of interest to the homeowners. Do your research before you go. Show up armed with facts and comps. Know your scripts. It takes the fear out of door-knocking. Listen more than you speak. The best times to door-knock are 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. If you have to do just one, go with the evening hours. Leave a flyer if you don’t get an answer. Always have a flyer, your business card, your cell phone and pepper spray for your safety. Always send a ...