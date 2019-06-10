Samsung's bright idea: Colorful fridges

In an effort to reach more young and hip consumers, Samsung Electronics just released a line of brightly-colored fridges.

Known as Project PRISM, Samsung’s new line of refrigerators comes in nine colors and a variety of custom sizes. Some of the models shown in promotional photos are slim and have one door while others are larger and come with four separate doors. Colors such as light pink, turquoise and yellow are available.

No details about how much the refrigerators will cost or when they will be released has yet been revealed, but Samsung said that it hopes to create appliances that can double as stylish furniture.

“There is a growing trend across this generation, especially among millennials, that sees us valuing personal tastes and experiences foremost,” said Hyun Suk Kim, president and CEO of Samsung’s consumer electronics division, in a statement to the press.

“With Project PRISM, we are reflecting this trend, and hope that Samsung can become a prism-like medium, able to reflect each and every colorful consumer lifestyle.”

Over the last few months, real estate industry conversation has turned to the large numbers of people making tiny houses their permanent home and how those who live in small spaces will need furniture that maximizes a space’s potential.

Just last week, Ikea announced that it is releasing a collection of robotic furniture that doubles as a desk and storage unit built specifically for those who live in small apartments.

Email Veronika Bondarenko