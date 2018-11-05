Design trends: how texture transforms a home

Can’t decide what’s missing from your latest listing? Chances are, it’s texture. Texture is an all-important — and sometimes overlooked — element in transforming a space from flat to multidimensional. Be it via countertops or flooring, creating the right atmosphere is all about choosing the right surfaces. Below, we feature six trends in today’s luxury homes.

Concrete

Industrial charm doesn’t have to be reserved for the factory-turned-loft space. Concrete is a low-maintenance (and economical) way to pour on some industrial chic when it comes to living spaces. Flooring is a particularly savvy use of the material as concrete tends to require minimal upkeep, and any dings, dents, and chips will only add character.

Quartz

Quartz is quickly gaining popularity as a low-maintenance alternative to sought-after surfaces like marble or soapstone. As a nonporous and stain-resistant material, quartz is ideal for kitchen countertops that see lots of entertaining. Comprised of parts of natural minerals bonded together with resin, it’s also one of the more environmentally-sound options on the market, taking a greater-than-the-sum-of-its-parts approach to delivering a beautiful end product.

Marble

With extraordinary, one-of-a-kind natural veining, marble in any space creates a striking, elegant effect. While the exterior of this surface is undoubtedly strong and beautiful, it’s important to keep in mind that marble has a soft side. A porous material, it’s possible for marble surfaces to be stained from acidic liquids (white wine, lemon), meaning a degree of maintenance is required. For those who love the look without the worry, consider using the material for bathroom countertops and flooring where acidic liquids are less likely to be used.

Ledgestone

For a rustic environment full of cozy charm, consider using ledgestone. This technique of stacking stone to showcase its edge as opposed to its face creates loads of rough texture, establishing a gritty focal point that works particularly well for a statement wall, backsplash or fireplace treatment.

Parquet

The 1950s and 60s were a heyday for parquet flooring, but the origins of this mosaic method of arranging wooden planks in a geometric pattern dates back to the 16th century. The more traditional parquet floors are usually arranged in chevron and herringbone patterns, cut in a range of different types of wood from oak to walnut. Despite its luxe look, parquet often surprises with its manageable options for installation and moderate price point.

Slate

It’s important to consider strength, crack-resistance and temperature-retaining properties when selecting natural stone as flooring. One of the strongest natural stone options available, slate is an ideal choice underfoot as it is durable enough to go decades without needing to be replaced, providing proper maintenance is given. While this natural beauty is great at transmitting heat and cold, it is not so good at retaining it, making it ideal for homes in warmer climates or with radiant floor heating.

When it comes to great design, it’s all about what’s on the surface. From glossy countertops to cozy fireplaces, inspired surroundings start with the right textures.

