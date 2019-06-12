HGTV kicks off annual Ultimate House Hunt competition

The eighth annual HGTV Ultimate House Hunt, a collaboration between HGTV, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International is officially set to kick off on Wednesday, June 12.

The winning for-sale homes selected in eight categories – amazing kitchens, big city digs, countryside retreats, curb appeal, homes with a history, modern masterpieces, outdoor escapes and waterfront homes – receive editorial exposure on HGTV.com and, of course, the honor of being selected as a fan favorite.

“We are thrilled to come together with HGTV again this year to put the spotlight on some of our members’ most beautiful listings,” Paul Boomsma, president and CEO of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, said in a statement. “Seeing the response to the promotion and which homes attract the most attention from HGTV’s vast audience is incredibly exciting.”

Each of the this year’s finalists are exclusively homes that are represented by brokerages that are members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and Luxury Portfolio International.

Consumers can view the 92 homes selected as finalists on HGTV.com and cast a vote for their favorite in each category. The winner will be chosen based on the highest number of votes received.

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World is a selective global community of the highest quality independent residential real estate companies.

Email Patrick Kearns

