Rent that epic 'Big Little Lies' home for a mere $5K a night

If you love HBO’s ‘Big Little Lies,’ now you have a chance to live like Reese Witherspoon’s character — one of the homes that regularly appears on the series is now available for rent.

As first reported by the Houston Chronicle, the seven-bed, eight-bathroom home that stands in as the residence of Witherspoon’s Madeline Martha Mackenzie is available for rent through the Malibu Luxury Vacation homes rental company. A night spent in it will set you back from $3,000 to $5,000, depending on the day of the week and season. A month will cost up to $100,000.

Why such a steep price? The home is located in swanky Malibu and comes with a private beach, ocean views, a professional kitchen, and enough beds for 12 people to stay over. Stacie Clunies-Ross, the leasing agent for the home and the daughter of the owners, told the Chronicle that the connection to the show has not really affected the price.

“People who are interested in it from the shows are more likely just to want to find it and take pictures,” she said.

Despite its SoCal location, the show is set in northern California. “Big Little Lies” centers on a gaggle of wealthy women who get wrapped up in a murder investigation and the secrets that they keep from one another. After premiering in 2017, ‘Big Little Lies’ quickly grew in popularity and won numerous Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

According to the Chronicle, the home’s owners are in their eighties and live in the home when it is not used for filming or renting. While the inside of the house was dramatically changed for the show, the outside was left much as it always was. New paint, new wallpaper and new fixtures were added to spruce it up.

“Drift off and wake to the sound of waves from every bedroom,” the listing reads.

