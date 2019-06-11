Traditional models shouldn’t be fully counted out, but they need to change, according to John Campbell. He’s downgraded Realogy’s target share price from $16 per share to $8 per share and lowered RE/MAX’s target stock price from $45 per share to $37 per share.
Real estate is at a 'tipping point,' analyst says
John Campbell, an analyst with Stephens, is upgrading his investor outlook for Zillow, Redfin and eXp Realty, saying they represent the future while downgrading calls for Realogy and RE/MAX
