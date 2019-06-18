Vacation and short-term rentals have exploded onto the scene, snatching up short-term stay market share from the hotel industry in high volumes. But with the presence of so many options – Airbnb these days has nearly four times the rooms for rent than Marriott does – it’s hard to make sure your rental stands out among others.
How to ensure your vacation rental gets great reviews
Experts say the key to great reviews is setting the right expectations, contemporary design, modern appliances and great amenities
Comments