AUSTIN, TX — The National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE), a longtime trade group of journalists focused on matters relating to real estate (both residential and commercial) on Friday announced the latest winners of its annual awards selection for outstanding published work during the year 2018.

NAREE issues awards to individuals, teams of journalists, and publications in 32 distinct categories. Winners can receive an honorable mention, bronze, silver, or gold award.

The organization also issues three overall awards. For the 2019 awards ceremony recognizing 2018 work, Inman received the following six honors:

Numerous other peer publications won awards, including CandysDirt.com, Brick Underground, The Real Deal, Bisnow, Bloomberg Businessweek, The Washington Post, The Post and Courier, The Philadelphia Enquirer, The New York Times and many, many more.

The full list of award winners is available here at NAREE’s website.

