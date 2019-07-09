Find a man’s missing dog, win a home.

Tucson resident Eddie Collins is offering up a one-bedroom trailer home as a reward to anyone who finds his missing dog after looking for the lost pooch for months.

The dog, a two-year-old chihuahua named Jenny, disappeared from a Circle K gas station convenience store back in April.

“I’ve looked everywhere,” Collins said to local news outlets. “I go to the dog pound every day. I go to the humane society.”

After searching and putting out a cash offer in vain, Collins offered to give a one-bedroom house in Benson, Arizona to whoever can bring the dog back to him safely.

The house comes with a large plot of land, a trailer and a detached workshop. In Tucson, the median single-family home sells for $207,100, according to Zillow.

“I’m willing to give the land, the trailer, the workshop, all of it free and clear, no questions asked,” he said. “I just want to have Jenny back.”

This isn’t the first time that a home has been offered as a prize or reward — earlier this year, a Canadian woman ran a contest offering her $1.3 million home to whoever wrote the best essay about why they wanted it.

Anyone who has seen Jenny is asked to call 520-808-8170.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

How do you stay ahead in a changing market? Inman Connect Las Vegas — featuring 250+ experts from across the industry sharing insight and tactics to navigate threat and seize opportunity in tomorrow’s real estate market. Join more than 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders to network and discover what’s next, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort. Hurry! Tickets are going fast, register today!

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.