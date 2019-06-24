A mid-century modern home designed by a former Frank Lloyd Wright intern has hit the market in Quebec, Canada, near Montreal for $855,000.

As reported by Curbed, Canadian architect Roger D’Astous interned for Wright in 1952 and designed the house in 1961.

Located about 20 minutes from Montreal, the Boucherville, Québec property has the aluminum roof and sharp geometric cuts that are characteristic of 1950s and 1960s modernist architecture.

With many of the walls made of glass, the house has elements of Wright’s signature style of incorporating buildings into their surrounding environment. A large green tree branches out into the living room and rises along with the second floor of the house.

The property also has large floor-to-ceiling windows, stone floors, wooden walls and elaborate railings that flow between the garden, the patio and the house itself. A giant pool also stretches across the patio and outdoor dining area.

The house maintains plenty of features iconic to 1960s style — the bathroom is tiled in green-and-white tile while the kitchen comes with several period pieces.

The house, which is currently listed for $1,129,000 Canadian dollars ($855,000 USD), was built by D’Astous for an architectural contest aimed at bringing more people to live in Boucherville.

RE/MAX Signature M.A.B.’s Marc-André Bourdon is the listing agent in charge of selling the property.

