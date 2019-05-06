Vince Vaughn's gated California estate hits the market

“You’re so money and you don’t even know it!”

Home buyers familiar with that line — and actor Vince Vaughn — might be interested in touring the actor’s Los Feliz home, which was recently listed for sale by Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand & Associates and Rick Yohon with Sotheby’s.

And speaking of money, the Los Feliz Oaks home will cost the next buyer approximately $6.99 million. It’s located at 5672 Valley Oak Drive in Los Angeles.

Vaughn, while recognized for his dramatic range but namely for comedies, recently pleaded no contest to a 2018 DUI arrest. He’ll be on probation for three years. Vaughn, who has been married for nine years to Canadian real estate agent Kyla Webber, has two children.

The house, built around 1930, is located in the Los Angeles suburb where Vaughn and long-time pal and collaborator, Jon Favreau, based their breakout 1996 hit, “Swingers.” The gated property holds more than 4,000 square feet, five bedrooms, seven baths, and reflects the history of California’s Spanish Colonial architectural influences.

Recently subject to a studs-up renovation, the “True Detective” actor’s home demonstrates a serious dedication to outdoor living with expansive exterior greenspace that includes a heavily private and resurfaced swimming pool with spa and guest residence; an outdoor kitchen; and a meticulously landscaped forested path leading to a stand-alone artist’s cabin with koi pond.

The warm and roomy master bedroom boats his and hers baths, while the remainder of the second-level bedrooms are modern and appropriate for the level of expertise and investment put into the home’s renovation. A staff retreat is on the first level.

The property is also coveted for its footprint, which contains three lots and potential for additional exterior living amenities.

Vaughn’s open, inviting kitchen is complete with commercial-grade cooking appliances, subway-tiled backsplash, vintage lighting arrays, and multiple seating areas. It’s large French doors open to the exterior living spaces.

