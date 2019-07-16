With each year, a successful Miami agent is seeing more of her low- and middle-income clients struggling to find reasonably priced homes they can afford — and it’s only getting worse. What can she and her broker do to better serve these clients while at the same time helping their sellers earn top dollar for their listings?
Agent/broker perspective: How brokerages can address affordable housing
Affordable housing is a problem for governments to solve, but there are several indirect ways real estate professionals can help
