In this monthly column, Anthony Askowitz explores a hypothetical Miami real estate situation from both sides of the broker/agent dynamic. A successful agent is experiencing career boredom and finding herself in need of some new challenges and inspiration. What can her broker do to help motivate her and establish fresh goals?
Agent/broker perspective: How to help agents avoid burning out
It’s normal for successful agents to plateau and get bored. Brokers should prepare a wide range of suggestions based on the weary agent’s unique personality and concerns
