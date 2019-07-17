Property management platform TurboTenant clinches $6.5M

TurboTenant, a property management platform that reports serving more than 200,000 landlords in 50 states, has nabbed $6.5 million in a Series A funding round.

The startup brings the sort of software to smaller landlords that frequently has only been available to larger property management companies in the past, including tools that allow landlords to easily syndicate listings across rental search sites, such as Craigslist, manage leads and accept and vet applications online.

The funding round was led by RETs Ventures, a venture capital fund that is backed by and caters to the residential rental industry. It also included participation from existing investors, including Access Venture Partners.

TurboTenant caters to a “historically underserved segment of the independent landlord market, which has made it one of the fastest growing rent tech companies in the market today,” said RET Ventures managing director John Helm in a statement.

TurboTenant plans to use its new pot of cash to grow its marketing and development teams, with the aim of expanding its reach and enhancing its products. The Fort Collins, Denver-based startup also plans to soon launch a rent payment system and new communication tools, according to a release.

Email Teke Wiggin

How do you stay ahead in a changing market? Inman Connect Las Vegas — featuring 250+ experts from across the industry sharing insight and tactics to navigate threat and seize opportunity in tomorrow’s real estate market. Join more than 4,000 top producers, brokers and industry leaders to network and discover what’s next, July 23-26 at the Aria Resort. Hurry! Tickets are going fast, register today!

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.