Zillow Offers launches 2 satellite markets in Colorado

Zillow Offers is launching two satellite markets in Colorado nearly one year after expanding into Denver in October, the company announced Monday.

Zillow’s instant offer homebuying service will now also be available in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, both about an hour outside of Denver.

“Adding Colorado Springs and Fort Collins allows us to accelerate Zillow Offers and bring this rapidly growing service to more communities faster with greater efficiency,” Zillow Brand President Jeremy Wacksman said in a statement. “We’ve seen tremendous demand for Zillow Offers in Denver and we’re delighted to build on this foundation to introduce the convenience to homeowners throughout the Front Range.”

As satellites, the Colorado Springs and Fort Collins markets will have the same staff, infrastructure and broker partnerships as the Denver branch. The two new satellites brings the total number of cities in which Zillow Offers operates to 14, include Atlanta, Las Vegas, Dallas and Orlando, Florida.

Sue Dolquist serves as the general manager of the Denver outpost of Zillow Offers.

Launched in Phoenix in April 2018, Zillow Offers works by offering customers an all-cash proposal on their home directly through Zillow in exchange for a service fee of around 7 percent within 48 hours. If the seller agrees, a local agent stops by the house to inspect its condition.

Approximately 100,000 homeowners have requested all-cash offers on their homes since the service launched, according to Zillow. The company hopes to reach 20 markets by the end of 2020 and it has announced plans to expand into Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, and Tampa in the coming months.

