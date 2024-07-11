Overall inflation rose just 3 percent on an annual basis in June, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 10-year Treasury yield, an indicator of mortgage rates, plummeted on the news Thursday.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Investors rejoiced on Thursday after the Consumer Price Index revealed that inflation had cooled at a more accelerated rate than expected in June, providing a pathway for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates.

The news sent yields on the 10-year Treasury — typically a leading indicator for mortgage rates — tumbling as soon as the inflation data was released Tuesday.

The Consumer Price Index rose 3 percent in June on an annual basis, which was lower than investors expected, according to data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Part of the cool-down came from the housing market, as a slowdown in rent growth showed up in official inflation data.

“It’s finally happening,” wrote Jay Parsons, a real estate economist who has noted for over a year that falling rents showed national inflation would plummet.

The data showed the price of rent rose by 0.3 percent, the lowest rate of increase since August 2021, when private indices showed the price of rent was spiking.

Rent growth peaked in February 2022 and fell for 18 months before leveling out at just over 3 percent annual growth, according to the Zillow Observed Rent Index.

The price of shelter makes up about a third of the weight of inflation. When the price of rent and other goods spiked during the COVID housing boom, inflation spiked. But research has shown there’s a long lag-time for inflation data to reflect a drop in rent, so the spike in rent helped keep inflation high.

“A full year of weak (new lease) rent growth (in private sector datasets) is now translating to significant cooling in shelter inflation,” Parsons wrote.

Economists typically expect mortgage rates to run about 1.7 percent higher than the yield on the 10-year Treasury note. That yield was around 4.3 percent to open the day on Thursday, indicating that mortgage rates should sit around 6 percent.

Instead, rates are right around 7 percent, according to Freddie Mac, reflecting a pricing mismatch that has made it difficult for economists to accurately predict what might happen to rates as a result of changes in inflation.

“The spread between 10-year Treasury and mortgage rates is significantly higher now than it should be,” said Matthew Gardner, an economist with Gardner Economics in Seattle.

“Banks have increased that spread,” Gardner said. “There’s a bigger risk premium because they believe that at some point mortgage rates will drop and people will refinance their homes, and they’ll lose revenue.”

Mortgage rates spiked to the highest level in over two decades after a period of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as part of an effort to tame inflation, which peaked at 9.1 percent in June 2022.

At 3 percent, inflation remains stubbornly above the Fed’s target rate of 2 percent, leaving in question whether it will shift toward cutting borrowing rates this year.

According to a survey by CME Group, a majority of investors now believe that the Fed will make at least a modest rate cut during its September meeting.

Email Taylor Anderson