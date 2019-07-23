Existing-home sales fall 1.7%

Existing-home sales dipped 1.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.27 million units from May to June, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) published on Tuesday. Year over year, the numbers are also down by 2.2 percent.

Existing-home sales are down after a slight uptick in the previous month. The median price for all existing homes in May was $285,700, up 4.3 percent since last year. This marks the 88th straight month of annual gains.

According to NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun, the drop could be caused by either a lack of confidence in the current market or a pent-up demand that will even itself out in the coming months. Sales fell for two months before rising slightly in May and now falling back down again in June.

“Home sales are running at a pace similar to 2015 levels – even with exceptionally low mortgage rates, a record number of jobs and a record high net worth in the country,” Yun said in a prepared statement. “Imbalance persists for mid-to-lower priced homes with solid demand and insufficient supply, which is consequently pushing up home prices.”

Inventory is also on the rise, at 1.93 million, and up from 1.91 million existing-homes available for sale in May. Properties sat on the market for an average of 27 days, up from 26 days in May and in June of 2018. Fifty-six percent of homes sold in June were on the market for less than a month.

“Historically, these rates are incredibly attractive,” said NAR President John Smaby in a prepared statement. “Securing and locking in on a mortgage now – given the current, favorable conditions – is a decision that will pay off for years to come.

“Sales have struggled to achieve meaningful, consistent growth this year, despite friendly market conditions thanks to still-low mortgage rates and a strong labor market,” said Zillow economist Matthew Speakman in a statement. “Meager inventory levels, especially in the entry-level segment, and still-rising prices continue to limit the selection of homes available to more budget-conscious buyers.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko