REACH — which first launched in 2013 and is part of NAR’s Second Century Ventures investment fund — has worked with dozens of companies over the years including House Canary, BoxBrownie and BombBomb. The goal is to provide promising new companies with training, networking and other resources to further their growth.
NAR's tech accelerator REACH goes global
The program that provides real estate startups with training, networking and other support is now accepting applications from companies in Australia
