A West Virginian woman who plunged through the floor while viewing a property for sale is suing the agent and property owner for negligence.

As first reported by the West Virginia Record, Louise Nicole Graves filed a complaint against Bramwell High School ATV Lodge as well as a broker and associate agent with RE/MAX Refine Realty, for an incident that took place on Aug. 17, 2017.

According to the suit, Graves was viewing a property on 205 Bluestone Ave. in West Virginia’s Bramwell with her sister Michelle Bourdua. She was considering purchasing what had once been a high school and is now listed as a multi-use building. Graves had Bordua’s agent, Brandon Hicks, arrange for them to view the unused building with Cameron Clement, Graves’ agent.

As they were touring the property, the floor collapsed and Graves plunged through it — up to her hips. Graves claims to have suffered severe and painful injuries on her right shoulder and left leg, and that it all could have been avoided had the property been properly lit and maintained.

In the suit, Graves accuses the owner and agent of negligence and hopes to receive all reasonable sums due, attorney fees and court costs. She is represented by Brandon Austin of Sanders & Austin in Princeton, West Virginia.

Neither Cameron nor RE/MAX Refine Realty representatives immediately returned Inman ‘s request for comment.

Agents who bring in clients into abandoned or poorly maintained properties risk a potential personal injury lawsuit. Safety experts advise always picking up debris and stray items and cleaning up any ice or snow before bringing potential buyers in for a viewing.

