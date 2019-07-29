Considering new tech? Make sure it hits these 4 marks

Moving a real estate business onto a new technology platform doesn’t have to be frustrating or overly time-consuming. When the new product can raise productivity and transform business, tech users have even more motivation to take the leap and make the move.

Here are four questions that can help users determine if a new technology release merits their confidence, according to the RE/MAX University Tech Engagement team, a key player in the initial rollout of a brand-new booj platform developed for RE/MAX agents and brokers.

Was the tech developed with end users involved in the process?

Lots of technology is built based on what the developers think end-users want and need. A better approach is having users involved throughout the development process, so developers know what they want and need.

This gives users a voice and enables them to shape decisions both large and small. When they’re engaged from the beginning, for instance, users can provide feedback like “this button would be better here” or “I need this type of functionality.” Incorporating user insight as part of the development process — rather than after the fact — can go a long way to ensure the finished product matches the needs of the people it’s designed to serve.

Can the tech be learned in multiple ways?

People learn differently, and a technology release that doesn’t account for that can be doomed from the start. Sometimes a technology’s success or failure isn’t tied directly to the product itself but to the training environment built around it.

The best situation is when users have access to instruction across a wide spectrum. When that’s the case, users who prefer live training can get live training, while users who favor online tutorials — or webinars, manuals, videos, etc. — can learn the way they like. What happens when all the bases are covered? Everybody wins – the users engage with the tech and the product team has reason to celebrate.

Does the tech include user support?

No matter how great the product is, and no matter how savvy the users are, issues emerge in every technology release. That’s where fast, efficient and impactful support service comes in. Important for every type of complex offering, support services are especially critical in the tech space. A user’s first impression of the available support can either pull him deeper into the product or cause him to run in the opposite direction. The most fortunate users are those who can rely on a highly trained, highly responsive support team for instant access, clear answers, and quick action.

Is the tech easy to move to?

Switching technology can be difficult, presenting another roadblock for users who would benefit from an upgrade. Some challenges can’t be avoided —– if databases don’t mesh, for instance, they just don’t mesh. But technology built by developers who know the space and understand the different systems users might transition from has a built-in advantage. Add the help of the training and support staffs, and users will find that moving onto a better tech solution is well worth the effort.