PAR partners with VoiceterPro on voice-activated member app

Voice-activated internet (VAI) services company VoiceterPro and the Pennsylvania Association of Realtors (PAR) have launched a partnership to provide members with voice search and assistance via Amazon’s Alexa or Google’s Assistant, according to a press release.

Agents in the association can also use each platform’s respective app to ask for MLS data from their smartphones, in addition to the standard smart speaker devices.

Users will be able to ask the app, called simply “Pennsylvania Realtors,” about newly listed properties, administrative updates, legal issues and member benefits.

“Whether they are at home, in the office or on their way to a client appointment, our members can simply ask Alexa or Assistant to give them the latest information from their association,” said Bill McFalls Jr., PAR president, in the release.

In a more proactive approach, the software will also send updates and encourage members to react to local and national industry legislative concerns.

“Realtors also lobby on behalf of homeowners and homeownership,” McFalls said. “It was important to build into our voice tools the ability to tell members when they need to lend their voice in support of key issues on Capitol Hill in Harrisburg and in Washington, D.C.”

PAR considers the rollout of its application the first step in an ongoing plan to ensure its members are equipped to compete in an increasingly search-based business world.

VoiceterPro is based in Albany, New York, and was developed by real estate broker Miguel Berger and his son Ami. The senior Berger is with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Tech Valley.

In addition to multiple listing services, the Bergers have signed up a number of real estate brokerages around the country. Homeshoppers and potential sellers are able to ask their smart speakers about home values, nearby listings, agent recommendations, market information and more.

Agents pay to have their office or name connected to the information provided.

The Pennsylvania Association of Realtors is a trade/professional association that serves more than 34,000 members in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

