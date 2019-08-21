Coldwell Banker’s CBx Seller Leads, a free lead service for affiliated companies, has seen a 74 percent adoption rate in its first 12 months. The “machine learning” software helps convert leads into listings at three times the market rate, according to the company.
Coldwell Banker in pole position? CBx Seller Leads sees big 1st-year growth
Coldwell Banker's CBx Seller Leads product, part of its CBx Technology Suite, has seen 12-month adoption rate of 74% among its affiliates. The oldest franchised brand is making a case for pole position in industry's technology race
Comments