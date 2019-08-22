Texas 'track house' comes with thrilling speedway views

If you’ve ever wanted a place to race your sports car, a Texas house is designed specifically with the car lover in mind.

Located outside Dallas-Fort Worth, the house, just steps from a full-size racetrack, hit the market for $449,000. The two-bedroom, 1,786-square-foot home backs into the 1.7-mile racetrack at the Villas at MotorSport ranch. The two-track ranch is a place where racing competitors and car fans go to practice.

Frances Kwan, an agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, told Inman that such a backyard is as rare in Texas as it is in the rest of the country. There are only a few home lots next to the ranch. The home’s owner, a car lover and competitive driver, had it custom-made to be close to the track.

“The sellers and I have known each other for years,” she said. “Car racing and collecting as a hobby is a common thread in our friendship. We are members of various car clubs and own several luxury vehicles.”

Kwan said that, as with a golf course community, a membership is required to use the track. Built in 2005, the 9120 Performance Crescent house plays up its car connection with a six-car garage, a wraparound balcony that provides views of the racecourse and wooden floors painted to look like a racing course. A porte-cochère, which is an outdoor parking structure, can also hold two cars.

The upper floor of the house includes two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, stained, custom-made kitchen cabinets and a walk-in pantry. But, according to Kwan, the most exciting part of the house is its proximity to the race track — hearing and seeing the cars whiz by from the kitchen every morning.

“A home located directly adjacent to a race track is uncommon, except where races are specifically run through a city like the Monaco Gran Prix,” Kwan said.

