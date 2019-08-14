Former Real Housewife joins Douglas Elliman team

A former Real Housewives of New York star is now working as a Douglas Elliman agent in the city.

Kelly Bensimon, 51, has joined Douglas Elliman’s Holly Parker team as an agent. In the past, she has worked at Warburg Realty and Dolly Lenz Real Estate.

Bensimon, who appeared on the Real Housewives of New York show from 2009 to 2011, was married to fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon and is also known as a former model and socialite who attends fashionable galas and parties in the city.

According to her new Douglas Elliman bio, Bensimon moved to New York to complete a bachelor’s at Columbia in 1998 and worked in various design roles, including as editor of Vogue Accessories, since. She earned her real estate license in 2017.

“I feel very lucky to have such a diverse client base, and now I have the advantage of breadth of experience with Douglas Elliman,” Bensimon told the Post. “They are the strategic partner in all of my real estate endeavors.”

The New York-based brokerage, which is known for working with high-end properties, also enlisted Stephanie Garbarini as vice president of marketing.

Garbarini comes from Chicago’s Regent Property and has also previously worked for companies such as J. Crew, Liz Claiborne and Barneys. In her new role, she will oversee Douglas Elliman’s national marketing and brand management.

“Stephanie’s focus throughout her career has been at the crossroads of fashion, real estate and hospitality,” said Howard Lorber, executive chairman of Douglas Elliman, in a press statement. “This background brings a unique and strategic vision to our brand. We are very happy to have her on board at Elliman.”

