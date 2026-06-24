What happens when consumer advocates, real estate researchers, and industry leaders sit down to debate commissions, referral fees, private listings and market concentration? A conversation that’s guaranteed to challenge your assumptions.

In this episode of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, Consumer Policy Center fellows Stephen Brobeck and Wendy Gilch take a deep dive into some of the most controversial issues facing real estate today. From buyer agent commissions and referral fees to private listings and brokerage consolidation, this conversation explores the data, research and consumer concerns driving many of today’s industry debates.

The discussion centers around three major Consumer Policy Center reports, including why commission rates have remained relatively stable after the NAR settlement, whether referral fee businesses create hidden costs for consumers and how large brokerages are increasing their share of double-ended transactions in major markets across the country.

They break down why commission rates haven’t changed as much as many expected after the NAR settlement, why referral fee models are drawing increased scrutiny, and whether private listings and double-ended transactions could create unintended consequences for consumers.

Whether you agree with their conclusions or not, this is one of the most important conversations happening in real estate today.

Highlights

You’ll learn:

Why commission rates may not have changed as much as expected

The consumer disclosure concerns surrounding referral fees

How private listings impact buyers and sellers

Why some states are considering new disclosure laws

How market concentration could reshape real estate

This episode isn’t about taking sides. It’s about understanding the arguments, data and policy discussions that are shaping the future of real estate. Whether you’re an agent, broker, homeowner or industry observer, this is a conversation worth hearing.

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered is now exclusively on Inman. Tune in for agent- and team-focused content on Mondays and leadership interviews on Wednesdays each week. Listen on Apple or Spotify.

James Dwiggins is the president of NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

Keith Robinson is the president of strategy at NextHome, Inc. and co-host of Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered.

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