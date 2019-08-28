WeWork buys biz that converts stores into co-working spaces

Just weeks after filing for an initial public offering, WeWork, the co-working behemoth now known as The We Company, has acquired Spacious, a rival that converts storefront retail properties including restaurants into temporary co-working spaces.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

WeWork leases large commercial properties, converts them into co-working spaces and subleases them to a panoply of customers ranging from lone wolf freelancers to Fortune 500 companies.

Spacious puts a bit more of a “sharing economy” spin on the co-working concept. It helps storefront establishments earn extra income by running their units as co-working spaces when those establishments are closed.

The New York City-based startup has fielded dozens of locations across the Big Apple and in San Francisco, according to TechCrunch.

Co-working spaces may appeal to some real estate agents, who tend to work on the go and are increasingly joining “virtual brokerages” without offices.

“Spacious’s service delivers a distributed network of walk-in, on-demand workspaces, wrapped in an experience of stylish hospitality,” Spacious CEO Preston Pesek said in a blog post announcing the acquisition. “By joining WeWork, we’re taking the next step in providing easy access to on-demand workspaces across the world.”

Mobile workers can access Spacious locations at more affordable rates than WeWork facilities, including through $20 day passes and $129 per month annual memberships, according to TechCrunch.

WeWork renewed debate around the viability of a certain breed of tech company when it filed for an IPO earlier this month.

Like ride-hailing company Uber, WeWork’s business model is premised on developing enough market share, economies of scale — and, with luck –breakthrough technologies to achieve profitability at some point in the future.

In paperwork the company recently submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, The We Company reported a loss of $900 million for the first six month of 2019 on revenue of $1.54 billion, according to CNBC. It also reportedly disclosed $47.2 billion of future lease payment obligations as of June 30.

