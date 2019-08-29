Real estate consulting firm T3 Sixty, the company behind the influential Swanepoel Mega 1000 rankings, announced Thursday that it has hired a pair of new vice presidents who previously worked as executives at the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and tech company Lone Wolf, respectively.

Mark Lesswing, formerly of NAR, and Jonathan Peterson, who previously worked at Lone Wolf, will both work in T3 Sixty’s “growing technology division,” according to a company statement. Jack Miller, T3 Sixty’s chief technology officer, added in the statement that hiring Lesswing and Peterson solidifies his company as “the most knowledgeable and experienced technology consulting team in [the] residential real estate brokerage industry today.”

Lesswing previously spent more than 16 years at NAR, where he most recently served as a senior vice president and chief technology officer. He left NAR a year ago, with the trade group saying at the time that the creation of a new technology team meant Lesswing’s “advanced skill level” was no longer needed.

Since leaving NAR, Lesswing has worked as a consultant and on several blockchain-related projects. His LinkedIn page lists his current role as blockchain technology officer at DomiDocs, which handles real estate documents.

Jonathan Peterson worked for nearly 14 years as a vice president of sales at Lone Wolf, which produces a suite of real estate software. Peterson left Lone Wolf in 2013 then spent just over at year as an account executive at DocuSign. He had a handful of roles over the following years, but most recently served as a vice president of sales at PreFix Inc., a company that focuses on property maintenance.

In his statement, Miller described Peterson and Lesswing as “two powerful and experienced technology executives with successful track records.”

T3 Sixty is run by CEO and president Stefan Swanepoel. The firm is best-known for compiling a number of well-regarded rankings of real estate professionals including the Swanepoel Mega 1000, Swanepoel Power 200 and others.

Email Jim Dalrymple II