NAR cuts Chief Technology Officer Mark Lesswing

The National Association of Realtors has let go of Mark Lesswing as its chief technology officer, NAR CEO Bob Goldberg wrote in a letter to members on Tuesday.

“With the creation of our Strategic Business Innovation and Technology (SBIT) team, it became increasingly clear to me that NAR’s need for a Chief Technology Officer and the advanced skill level that Mark Lesswing provided was no longer required, so we have eliminated that position as of today,” Goldberg wrote. “Making reductions in the workforce is never easy, and I trust that you will join me in acknowledging the great contributions Mark made to NAR over the past 17 years and in wishing him great success in the next chapter of his career.”

NAR didn’t immediately respond to request for comment. Lesswing declined to comment.

Lesswing joined NAR in 2001 and became its chief technology officer in 2006. In addition to his work with NAR, Lesswing is also involved in blockchain technology, according to his LinkedIn. A note posted on the Inman Coast to Coast Facebook group suggested that Lesswing would pursue blockchain work after leaving NAR.

The move comes ahead of NAR’s new tech-focused iOi summit in San Francisco.

With Lesswing’s departure, members of NAR’s IT team will begin reporting to John Pierpont, who is now NAR’s chief financial officer and chief internal operations officer, Goldberg said.

Goldberg took over as CEO of NAR a year ago. In this week’s letter, Goldberg said the restructuring was part of an effort to make NAR “less top-heavy.”

Email Emma Hinchliffe