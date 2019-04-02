As the real estate industry grapples with sweeping changes, innovation and increased competition, thorough, accurate industry information has become increasingly important, especially with respect to the size and scope of its largest companies.

The second annual Mega 1000, available now at mega1000.com, provides the industry the accurate, complete information it needs to make informed, smart decisions.

The industry leaderboard, and its year-to-year changes, tells us which companies and models are gaining traction, which are slipping and which to keep an eye out for. Information about the nation’s largest brokerage companies – including franchisors and holding companies – is critical for companies and others in the industry to accurately analyze and assess its competitive landscape.

That’s why T3 Sixty, the industry’s preeminent residential real estate brokerage research and consulting firm, decided to build the Mega 1000: to give the industry the thorough, complete and accurate information it needs to perform at its best.

First published in 2018, the annual Mega 1000 does not just rank the nation’s largest 1,000 brokerages by annual sales volume (readers can also sort by transaction sides and agent count at mega1000.com, but sales volume gives the truest sense of company performance), but also franchisors and holding companies.

A few notable snippets from the 2019 Mega 1000:

NRT retains the title as the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage based on sales volume ($176 billion).

HomeServices of America narrowly snatches the brokerage top position for most annual transactions.

See analysis on how 6-year-old Compass became the nation’s third-largest real estate brokerage and its largest independent brokerage.

The nation’s top 1,000 brokerages collectively helped consumers transact on over $1.53 trillion in real estate. This represents over 4.1 million transaction sides.

The top 20 holding companies, with Realogy at the top, collectively did nearly 5 million transaction sides in 2018, almost half (46 percent) of the total industry sides last year.

Access deeper insights of the above, check to see if your firm made the 1,000 and see the nation’s largest brokerages, franchisors and holding companies here.

With hundreds of research hours and analysis and countless verification phone calls and emails, T3 Sixty has designed the Mega 1000 to be the industry’s most complete ranking of top brokerage companies. In addition to rankings, the report includes discussion and analysis of each list.

Some firms, including some of the nation’s largest such as Redfin (No. 5 on the Meg 1000 brokerage list), Weichert Realtors (No. 7 on the Mega 1000 brokerage list), Realty One Group (No. 9 on the Mega 1000 brokerage list), and Windermere Real Estate Services (No. 7 on the 2019 Mega 1000 franchise list) don’t participate in ranking surveys.

But T3 Sixty dove deep – by scouring public financial filings and accessing data from MLSs and other sources – to research these companies and get you accurate information as excluding them would leave any industry research and ranking glaringly incomplete.

Mega 1000’s breadth, comprehensiveness and accuracy make it the new standard for real estate company rankings. Access details and more on each list at mega1000.com, including downloadable versions of each.

In addition to the Mega 1000 and its brokerage management, mergers and acquisitions, MLS and technology consulting work, T3 Sixty publishes the definitive annual real estate trends report in the Swanepoel Trends Report, an annual ranking of the industry’s top leaders in the SP200, assesses industry technology and organizations with in-depth analysis and develops numerous technology case studies.

Paul Hagey serves as T3 Sixty’s executive editor and runs the real estate content digital marketing agency HageyMedia.