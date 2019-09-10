JPMorgan Chase Institute’s default rates associated with people who do and don’t have savings, Attom’s Q2 numbers on median opportunity zone home prices, MagnifyMoney’s retirement stats — as the summer comes to an end, here’s a roundup of some recent mortgage-related research that you might have missed.
Zombies, fraud and opportunity: All the mortgage stats you might’ve missed
