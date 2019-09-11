BridgeMLS and BoxBrownie partner up

Fast-rising real estate image enhancement company BoxBrownie has partnered with bridgeMLS to offer members access to its quick-turnaround creative editing services.

The relationship will cover the Bridge Association of Realtors, Delta Association of Realtors and all other members of bridgeMLS.

Named after Kodak’s original consumer-level camera, BoxBrownie is based in Australia.

BridgeMLS is a Bay Area multiple listing service focused on modernizing the shared data model. Partnering with unique technology companies is part of that approach. It serves much of California, connecting 80 percent of the state, and recently added California Regional MLS (CRMLS), Combined L.A./Westside MLS (CLAW MLS) and CrisNetMLS.

The relationship is the first of its kind for BoxBrownie, which has since grown through direct sales with agents and brokerages from trade shows and industry conferences.

The company grew quickly by offering rapid turnaround of digitally enhanced property photos, from twilight exteriors and basic lighting improvements to removal of furniture and virtual staging. It has grown to include virtual renovations, landscaping visualizations, floor plans and editing of 360-degree videos.

Poor photography has longed plagued the professionalism of agent-provided photos. However, not every listing demands the expense of a professional photographer. BoxBrownie’s Strategic Relationship Manager Peter Schravemade said that’s what drove the company’s mission early on and led them to pursue MLS partnerships.

“We’ve all been online visiting an MLS and had a chuckle at the current standards of imagery,” he said in the press release. “It’s exciting for us at BoxBrownie to partner with bridgeMLS to provide a service that lifts the standards of photographic advertising for their members.”

Web search dominates homeshopping, especially mobile. As a result, a listing’s online presence significantly contributes to the attention it earns from buyers.

A 2014 study by VHT Studios, the nation’s largest real estate photography network, claimed that homes professionally photographed sell 32 percent faster than those marketed with agent-provided photos.

“Moving forward in the MLS industry happens when you clearly understand the past and have a passion for the future” said DaVina Lara, bridgeMLS CEO, in the press release. “We at bridgeMLS are committed to the success of our participants, and BoxBrownie.com most definitely fits the mold.”

BridgeMLS subscribers will get a double-digit discount on BoxBrownie services, according to an email from bridgeMLS Chief Operating Officer Gustavo Rodriguez. The exact amount wasn’t specified.

BoxBrownie won the National Association of Realtors 2018 Investment, Opportunity & Innovation (iOi) Pitch Battle, a competition among industry technology providers.

