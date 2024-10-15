Daniel Blatman also previously worked at Douglas Elliman and Triplemint. He joins Compass during a period of intense competition for top-producing agents.

Against a backdrop of ongoing competition among brokerages for successful real estate agents, Compass announced this week that it has recruited Daniel Blatman away from The Agency.

In a statement, Compass said Blatman spent the last two years at The Agency, where “he was consistently a number one producer.” He previously worked at Douglas Elliman and Triplemint, and has done more than $450 million in sales volume over the course of his career. the statement notes.

Blatman works across all New York City markets, but the statement adds that he has a “particular interest in prestigious cooperatives and condos, as well as townhouses in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn.”

According to the statement, Blatman plans to grow his eponymous team while at Compass.

“Choosing Compass was primarily about enhancing my clients’ experience,” Blatman added in the statement. “Leveraging their top-tier customer service platform enables me to create more opportunities. With advanced marketing capabilities and access to Compass’s national network, I can provide a smoother, more seamless experience for my clients.”

Blatman joins Compass as competition for top agents remains fierce. Though brokerages have long competed against each other, the struggle intensified in recent years thanks to higher rates that slowed the market. That, in turn, pushed companies to focus on top producers and diminished the prominence of agent headcount metrics.

Compass has been among the most aggressive recruiters in the industry during this era. In recent weeks alone, the company recruited Jared Schwadron — also based in New York — away from Official, and picked up hundreds of agents in Arizona with the addition of formerly independent North & Co.

For its part, Compass celebrated Blatman’s arrival this week.

“Blatman takes focus, execution and efficiency with his clients to a new level,” Gordon Golub, Compass’ Tri-State regional vice president. “We’re thrilled to support him in streamlining his work, giving him more time to build meaningful connections with his clients.”

