Valuations, such as that ascribed to Opendoor by SoftBank, are based on the assumption that iBuying operations advance the technology and antiquated nature of the real estate sales process. What if the same flawed thinking that saw WeWork valued at multiples far higher is at play here?
Will SoftBank’s iBuyer investment flounder as agents adapt?
Agents are evolving to face disruption, and if they can continue to do so successfully, I think we’ll see a fragmented iBuyer field as part of a broader, complex sales environment
