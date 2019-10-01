Some lucky buyer has the chance to be in real estate nirvana.

That’s because the former home of Nirvana frontman and rock and roll icon Kurt Cobain is currently on the market for $7.5 million. The 1902 Seattle home sits on three quarters of an acre in Seattle’s Denny-Blaine neighborhood. The listing, from Ewing and Clark, describes the lot as “park-like” and claims the house is just 15 minutes from downtown Seattle.

The home sprawls across more than 8,000 square feet and has four bedrooms and four baths. It also “features a shingled exterior distinguished by expressive windows, stone accents and Queen Anne styling,” the listing states.

The listing does not provide a specific address or include any interior pictures, and it doesn’t mention Cobain.

However, local media has widely reported that the property is in fact the home that Cobain bought with wife Courtney Love — frontwoman for the band Hole — in 1994.

Cobain and his band had experienced a meteoric rise to fame in the years leading up to the purchase. The band originally formed in Abeerdeen, Washington, in 1987, but eventually relocated to Seattle and came to define that city’s music scene in the early 1990s. With songs such as Smells Like Teen Spirit, Nirvana also effectively ended the Sunset Strip-centered hair band era of the 1980s and ushered in an period of scraggly, flannel-wearing rockers.

Cobain’s life was troubled, however, and he struggled with drug addiction even as his fame and fortune grew. The 27-year-old musician finally took his own life and was found dead on April 8, 1994, at his Seattle property. His death came just months after he purchased the home.

Following Cobain’s death, Love had a greenhouse on the property demolished and eventually sold the house. In the years since, Cobain’s legacy has only grown and he is widely viewed as one of the most influential rock musicians of all time.

Sale records for his former home indicate it sold in 1997 for about $2.9 million and has not changed hands since then.

The new listing for the property, which has been active for just under a month, gives no indication if any elements remain in the home from Cobain’s era. The listing explains only that there is “an open floor plan,” “fine millwork” and views of Lake Washington and the nearby mountains, among other amenities.

However, the listing does ultimately argue that the home represents a “once in a lifetime opportunity” — which could be especially true for a Nirvana fan looking to pay homage to Cobain’s legacy.

