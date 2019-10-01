Extravagant Los Angeles spec mansion sells for $43M

A Los Angeles spec mansion built by billionaire British property developers Ian and Richard Livingstone has just sold for over approximately $43 million.

As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the property was built by L.A.-based developer Max Fowles-Pazdro and hit the market for $46.5 million in April. It sold last week for less than the asking price but over $40 million: Sources say the final price was approximately $43 million.

The owner who bought the home before completion is rumored to be German investor and Metropolitan Opera executive committee member Ekkehart Hassels-Weiler and his new husband Omar Romero. The pair were married at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills last week.

The listing was held by Hilton & Hyland’s Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash. Hilton & Hyland’s Patrick Fogarty represented Hassels-Weiler.

The mansion, which boasts a 90210 ZIP Code in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, includes eight bedrooms and sits at 24,000-square-feet. According to images taken by the Journal, it features 30-foot ceilings, marble walls, a sprawling dining room with a fireplace, a library, bocce court, sauna, massage room and a spacious backyard with a pool.

The sale has become one of the most buzzed-about deals in Los Angeles this year, due to so few spec homes selling at such a high price.

Hassels-Weiler has a reputation for jaw-dropping real estate purchases. Properties he’s purchased over the years include an estate above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, two multi-million dollar Bird Streets homes, a condo in Lower Manhattan and a mansion in the Hamptons.

Hassels-Weiler himself prefers to keep any details about his life private. Other than his past as an attorney and a financial advisor to German billionaire Hans-Werner Hector, much of what Hassels-Weiler does or how he amassed his real estate fortune is shrouded in mystery.

