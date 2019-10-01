Extravagant Los Angeles spec mansion sells for $43M

A Los Angeles spec mansion built by billionaire British property developers Ian and Richard Livingstone has just sold for over approximately $43 million.
As first reported by the Wall Street Journal, the property was built by L.A.-based developer Max Fowles-Pazdro and hit the market for $46.5 million in April. It sold last week for less than the asking price but over $40 million: Sources say the final price was approximately $43 million.
The owner who bought the home before completion is rumored to be German investor and Metropolitan Opera executive committee member Ekkehart Hassels-Weiler and his new husband Omar Romero. The pair were married at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills last week.
Can somebody pinch me, please?!?! Best time of my life… THANK YOU @erikshyman for your love and support. We love you. • • • #loveislove #mr #beverlyhills #marriage #grateful #husbandandhusband
The listing was held by Hilton & Hyland’s Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash. Hilton & Hyland’s Patrick Fogarty represented Hassels-Weiler.
The mansion, which boasts a 90210 ZIP Code in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, includes eight bedrooms and sits at 24,000-square-feet. According to images taken by the Journal, it features 30-foot ceilings, marble walls, a sprawling dining room with a fireplace, a library, bocce court, sauna, massage room and a spacious backyard with a pool.
The sale has become one of the most buzzed-about deals in Los Angeles this year, due to so few spec homes selling at such a high price.
Hassels-Weiler has a reputation for jaw-dropping real estate purchases. Properties he’s purchased over the years include an estate above the Sunset Strip in the Hollywood Hills, two multi-million dollar Bird Streets homes, a condo in Lower Manhattan and a mansion in the Hamptons.
Hassels-Weiler himself prefers to keep any details about his life private. Other than his past as an attorney and a financial advisor to German billionaire Hans-Werner Hector, much of what Hassels-Weiler does or how he amassed his real estate fortune is shrouded in mystery.
