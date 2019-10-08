Supreme Court weighs LGBT workplace discrimination

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments in three cases that could decide if employers are legally prohibited from firing people because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

Two of the cases, from New York and Georgia respectively, involve men who were allegedly fired for being gay. The third case, from Michigan, involves a transgender woman who claims she was fired from a funeral home after she began transitioning. The cases hinge on what exactly is covered by the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars discrimination based on “sex” but doesn’t explicitly include sexual orientation or gender identity.

Arguments in the cases took place Tuesday morning and involved the Supreme Court justices clashing over the definition of the word “sex,” CNBC reported. Justice Elena Kagan, for example, reportedly argued that the law favors the fired employees and the Civil Rights Act does cover sexual orientation. However, other conservative justices suggested LGBT worker protections should be handled by lawmakers rather than the Supreme Court.

Multiple reports ultimately described the justices as “divided” after Tuesday’s arguments and it was not clear what ruling the court might hand down. The Supreme Court isn’t expected to deliver a decision in the case until sometime next year.

However, whatever happens the cases may have significant implications for the real estate industry because it could increase financial uncertainty for would-be LGBT homebuyers. The concern is that if LGBT workers fear discrimination in the workplace, or actually do end up losing their jobs, they will be less likely to make major longterm financial investments such as buying a house.

Such uncertainty could also theoretically exacerbate an existing homeownership divide; a report from NAGLREP and Freddie Mac, released earlier this year, shows that only 45 percent of LGBT Americans own their homes, compared to 65 percent of the broader public. That discrepancy is due to a number of factors, but in any case opening up LGBT workers to potential discrimination is unlikely to help close it.

The report from NAGLREP also found that 72 percent of LGBT renters want to own a home in the future, though “46 percent of LGBT renters fear discrimination in their future home buying process.”

